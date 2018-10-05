CPI-M says BJP’s defeat priority; remains non-committal on ‘grand alliance’

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The CPI-M on Monday said its priority was to defeat the BJP both in the upcoming Assembly polls as well as next year’s Lok Sabha elections, but it remained non-committal on joining the Congress-led ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance).

Addressing a press conference, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said it will contest some seats in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh while it will campaign for the defeat of the BJP in the rest of the seats.

“We will decide on joining the ‘mahagathbandhan’ when time comes. Let things crystallise. For now, our priority is to defeat the BJP and ensure formation of secular governments,” Yechury said.

–IANS

Spk/prs