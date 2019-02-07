CPI-M slams MP government for invoking NSA in cow slaughter case

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The CPI-M on Saturday slammed the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh for invoking the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in cases of alleged cow slaughter, terming it as an attempt to “appease the communal forces”.

The condemnation came during a two-day meeting of the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) that concluded on Saturday.

“This stringent legislation was meant to be used against anti-national terrorists. Its invocation over such allegations displays an effort to appease the communal elements,” party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said while briefing the media after the meet.

He demanded the revocation of the NSA slapped against five persons in Madhya Pradesh by the Kamal Nath government.

Notably, Congress President Rahul Gandhi too has conveyed his reservations about Madhya Pradesh government’s action to Chief Minister.

Asked if ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or the grand alliance of the non-NDA parties would take shape, Yechury said that alliances and understandings between like minded parties would happen statewise with different dynamics in each state.

He, however, asserted that a coalition would take place after the Lok Sabha elections just as it has happened on several occasions in the past.

–IANS

mak/pgh/