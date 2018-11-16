CPI-M stages protest in Tripura against alleged violence by BJP

Agartala, Nov 17 (IANS) The opposition CPI-M on Saturday held a massive protest rally here, and threatened to launch an agitation if the workers of the ruling BJP continued to physically attack the Left cadre.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leaders alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday and Friday attacked South Tripura Zilla Sabhadhipati Himanshu Roy and party legislator Narayan Chowdhury at Belonia and Bishalgarh respectively.

The ruling BJP, however, denied these allegations, saying that the CPI-M was only trying to malign the state government and the party.

According to the CPI-M leaders, at least 50 party members were seriously injured in these violent attacks and the vehicles of the Zilla Sabhadhipati and the MLA were also damaged.

CPI-M leader Pabitra Kar told reporters here on Saturday that since the BJP-led alliance came to power in Tripura in March, the ruling party workers backed by their MLAs and leaders have been attacking the Left workers, damaging thousands of houses, shops, and business establishments.

“Today (Saturday), we organised a protest rally. If the attacks continue, we would organise a massive agitation not only within the state but in other parts of the country as well,” said Kar, a former Deputy Speaker of the Tripura assembly.

He said that a CPI-M delegation led by deputy leader of the assembly Badal Chowdhury recently met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb over the issue.

“Over 7,000 CPI-M cadre have fled their residential areas due to the repeated attacks by the BJP workers. An unprecedented economic crisis has been prevailing in the state as rural jobs have almost vanished,” Kar alleged.

Hundreds of CPI-M and other Left party offices were either damaged or have been forcibly occupied by the BJP workers over the past nine months, he charged.

According to a statement by the CPI-M, a meeting was organised at the party office in Bishalgarh on Friday to commemorate the November Revolution. The meeting was addressed by CPI-M Politburo Member and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

“Around 200 BJP workers gathered in front of the venue of the meeting and shouted threatening slogans for several hours. Later, the BJP workers attacked many CPI-M members when they were about to participate in the programme or leaving the venue after the event,” the statement added.

BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that the CPI-M has hatched a conspiracy to malign the state government and the ruling party.

“In both Belonia and Bishalgarh incidents, the frustrated CPI-M cadre who nursed grievances against the party leaders attacked their comrades. Both the incidents were pre-planned. Over 15 BJP workers were also injured in the CPI-M attack and police lathicharge,” he told the media.

According to Bhattacharjee, no BJP worker was involved in these incidents.

