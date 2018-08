Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) In a bid to raise money to be sent to the people of flood-ravaged Kerala, the West Bengal CPI-M will hold a ‘fund collection day’ across the state on August 25, a party leader said on Wednesday.

The party leadership has asked its committees across all levels in the state to take active part in mass fund collection that day and appealed to the people to make the event a grand success.

–IANS

mgr/mr