CPI-M workers block Patna-Ara highway during Bharat Bandh

Patna, Jan 8 (IANS) Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded at many places after CPI-M activists on Wednesday blocked the Patna-Ara highway following the nation-wide strike call given by several trade unions.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) blocked the Ara-Patna highway in Ara, Kayamnagar and Koilwar about 55 km west of Patna.

The party workers blocked roads and burnt tyres raising slogans against the central government over its ‘anti-labour’ policies and the privatization of PSUs. They also raised their 16 demands with the government.

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress and Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) have called the nation-wide strike to protest against the Central government’s anti-labour policies and attempts to privatise state-run undertakings.

