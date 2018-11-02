CPI-M yet to act against Kerala MLA for ‘misbehaviour’

Palghat (Kerala) Nov 8 (IANS) A CPI-M woman cadre on Thursday once again approached General Secretary Sitaram Yechury demanding action against Kerala MLA P.K. Sasi for “misbehaving” with her.

This is the second time that she has approached the central body after August when the state unit was asked to constitute a two-member committee to look into the allegations of misbehaviour brought against the Shornur legislator.

In the fresh letter to Yechury, the complainant pointed out that she has lost faith in the state leadership as even after three months there has been no action against Sasi. She said she saw Sasi sharing a stage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and one of the members of the two-member committee tasked with the Sasi probe.

The national leadership of the Communist Party of India-Marxist had asked its Kerala unit to form a committee of state Minister for Culture A.K. Balan and Kannur Lok Sabha member P.K. Sreemathi to look into the matter.

She was aggrieved to find Vijayan, Balan and Sasi sharing a stage in October, two months after she had first complained against the MLA on August 14 to the state leadership.

After her initial complaint to the national body, the state unit was asked to look into the matter immediately and also asked to take down her statements.

Balan in Thiruvananthapuram told the media on Thursday that he was unaware of her fresh complaint to the central body and reassured that the fact finding report would be soon handed over to the politburo.

Palghat Congress president V.K. Sreekandan said the victim should have gone to the police instead of shuttling between the state unit and the central body of her party.

“We do not know who this lady is. But now since she has again approached the national leadership, she should now come out in the open and register a complaint before the police,” said Sreekandan.

–IANS

sg/in/sed