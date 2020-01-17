CPI MP urges govt to extend comment deadline on labour Codes

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Communist Party of India (CPI) MP in the Rajya Sabha Binoy Viswam has requested Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar to extend deadline of inviting suggestions from the public on “Industrial Relations Code, 2019” and “Code on Social Security, 2019” for a month.

The legislator, who is the leader of CPI Parliamentary Party and Secretary (National Council), wrote a letter last Friday urging Gangwar to extend the deadline till February 15 to allow people to make representations before the Standing Committee on Labour.

“I write this letter in reference to the Press Communique dated January 1, 2020 that invites comments from the public on “The Industrial Relations Code, 2019” and “The Code on Social Security, 2019″ as introduced in the Lok Sabha to the Standing Committee on Labour,” Viswam’s letter reads. It further went on informing that the press communique was released on January 1 and had an extremely short deadline of 15 days.

“Given the complexities and the seriousness of the two Codes, I urge you to extend this deadline by at least one month till February 15 to allow trade unions, workers and the public at large to make representations before the standing committee on this important issues. I look forward to your positive response on the same,” the letter said.

Gangwar introduced the Industrial Relations Code, 2019 in the Lok Sabha during winter session to consolidate and amend the laws relating to trade unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishment or undertaking, investigation and settlement of industrial disputes and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Minister also introduced the Code on Social Security, 2019 in the Lok Sabha in the same session to reduce the number of legislations on employees’ welfare and social security from 44 to just four.

While introducing the Bill, Gangwar had then said, “the Code is meant for streamlining a plethora of existing labour laws”.

