CPI(ML) leader shot dead in Bihar

Patna, Aug 27 (IANS) A Communist Party of India(Marxist-Leninist) leader was shot dead on Monday by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, police said.

Ramakant Ram was attacked when he was on his way to defecate in the open in a nearby field of his village Nadhi under Sahar police station, a district police official said.

Police have registered a case and began the investigation.

Angry over the incident, local residents, mostly party workers, staged a protest against the state government.

–IANS

