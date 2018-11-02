Cracker timing flouted in Chandigarh, Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (IANS) Many people exploded crackers in Chandigarh as well as Punjab and Haryana to celebrate Diwali on Wednesday ahead of the Supreme Court mandated timings of 8 to 10 p.m.

People in many areas started bursting crackers just after 6 p.m., residents and witnesses said.

Police officials said they were keeping an eye on the violation of the Supreme Court guidelines and would take action.

Bursting of crackers in many towns and cities in Punjab and Haryana also started much before the stipulated 8 p.m.

People also prayed at their homes and in temples on Wednesday to mark the festival of lights.

–IANS

