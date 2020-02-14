Crane crashes at Indian 2 shooting spot, 3 killed

Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) At least three people were killed and several others injured after a crane crashed on the sets of “Indian 2” — a Kamal Haasan starrer movie — in Poonamallee on Wednesday night, the police sources said.

According to the sources, at around 10 p.m. the crane, which was being used to fix lighting, collapsed on the crew members. “Three people were killed after the crane collapsed on them. Several other people were also critically injured in the incident, they have been admitted to the hospital,” a sources said adding that the death toll could rise.

