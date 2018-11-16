‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director to be honoured by publicists

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Hollywood publicists have selected “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu as the recipient of the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award.

Chu will be presented the award at the 56th Annual International Cinematographers Guild’s Publicists (ICG) Awards for his contribution to the art of movies on February 22, 2019, reports variety.com.

“Jon M. Chu has made an extraordinary contribution to the art of filmmaking. His ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, adored by audiences throughout the world, is the first studio modern day film to feature an all-Asian cast in a quarter of a century. We celebrate the achievement of this breakout film, which has moved diverse audiences around the world,” said Steven Poster, national president of the ICG.

“Crazy Rich Asians” had huge box office success, grossing over $236 million worldwide, as it saw Constance Wu’s character Rachel navigate the luxurious world of partner Nick Young (Henry Golding) and his wealthy family.

The movie was based on a novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan, who went on to pen sequels “China Rich Girlfriend” and “Rich People Problems”, meaning there will be enough source material if producers choose to use it.

Chu’s previous credits include “Step Up 2: The Streets”, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never”.

–IANS

