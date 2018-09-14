‘Crazy Rich Asians’ to release in India on September 21

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) After much dilly-dallying and an announcement that “Crazy Rich Asians” will not release in India, the Jon M. Chu directorial has finally secured a release date in India.

The Warner Bros project will open in India on September 21, read a statement.

The release date announcement comes after many Indian fans expressed disappointment over the news of the movie not making it to India.

Back in August, the official Twitter handle of the studio Warner Bros India posted: “We are sad to announce that ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ would not be releasing in India.”

Touted to be the first contemporary English language Hollywood movie with an almost all-Asian cast after a long time, “Crazy Rich Asians” is based on the book by Kevin Kwan with the same name.

It tells the story of Chinese-American Rachel Chu, her boyfriend Nick Young and the adventure that they go on when Nick takes Rachel to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding.

The film stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh.

“I was proud to find and cast the most talented Asian actors from all around the world. It opened my eyes for sure,” Chu said.

Awkwafina had fun shooting the film in Asia.

“When you travel to Asia, you realise that the world is bigger than we think it is. In Asia, no one knows who I am. So, I felt a little lost there, in a sense, but in a good way because it humbled me. I was also thinking, I am working in Asia and I have some purpose here that I have never had before, which was an incredible feeling,” she said.

Golding feels the team has “created real magic with ‘Crazy Rich Asians'”.

“And that will stay with us forever,” he added.

Though the film registered good box office business internationally, there have been complaints that the film doesn’t represent the true diversity of Southeast Asia or Asia.

–IANS

