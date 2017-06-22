Cream dispenser explodes, kills French fitness blogger

Paris, June 22 (IANS) A French lifestyle blogger has been killed by an exploding whipped cream dispenser, the media reported on Thursday.

Rebecca Burger’s death was announced on Facebook in what her family called a “domestic accident”, reports the BBC.

A warning against faulty dispensers was posted on her Instagram account, saying it had “exploded and struck Rebecca’s chest, causing her death”.

French media reported she had died of cardiac arrest after the incident, despite medical attention.

The popular fitness and travel figure was well known in France, with some 55,000 Facebook fans and 154,000 followers on picture sharing app Instagram.

One of Burger’s family members took to Instagram, warning readers not to use the dispenser, saying that tens of thousands of “defective devices” remain in circulation.

A whipped cream dispenser works by injecting gas into a metal container, keeping the entire dispenser under high pressure.

–IANS

ksk/bg