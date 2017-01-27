Creating affordable housing one basement at a time

Peel is mulling the possibility of providing homeowners with a forgivable loan to construct basement apartments and other second units to increase the residential rental stock to address the issue of affordable housing that grows more acute by the month.

Human Services staff recently presented regional council with a proposal to provide loans of up to $50,000 per household under the Peel Renovates Program.

A $900,000 budget — allocated through a federal/provincial government affordable-housing program — would provide enough money to construct up to 18 rental units.

Homeowners who took advantage of the loan would be required to offer the units to individuals and families on the region’s affordable-housing waiting list.

The proposal was well received by council members, who have made increasing Peel’s affordable housing stock a priority during this term of office.

The report was referred back to staff. Councillors would like to see more rental units created with the funding and several program details clarified.

Under the program, the renovated units would have to meet municipal standards and homeowners would provide the units to applicants on the affordable-housing waiting list for up to 15 years, the term of the loan.

Councillors suggested reducing the size of the individual loans to increase the potential number of projects that could be funded within budget.

Mississauga Councillor Carolyn Parrish suggested homeowners match the loans when carrying out the renovation projects.

She also wanted checks and balances in place to guard against public funds being used to renovate homes intended for sale.

But it is doubtful many homeowners would want a loan with strings attached. Already there are instances when classified ads violate the law by stating that the renter belong to a particular race or religion. Others select their renters based on their having good credit scores and jobs. Being forced to accept a low income earner on some form of assistance may not be something homeowners would be keen given that there are any number of renters with means willing to rent the space. – CINEWS