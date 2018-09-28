Creativity is about constantly reinventing: Anita Dongre

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Fashion designer Anita Dongre says the key to success in the creative world is constant innovation.

Dongre will feature on Epic channel’s series “The Creative Indians”, which will introduce, showcase, and attempting to decipher the finest minds in India in the fields of performing, literary, and liberal arts.

From depicting, and analysing the creative process of an artist, the show captures an artists’ characteristic approach to his art form and the skill that defines his craft.

Dongre said in a statement: “Creativity is about constantly reinventing and innovating yourself and your creations and it was a pleasure to share my story through a show like Creative Indians. I hope we continue to make more shows like this and inspire Indians to work towards a better tomorrow.”

The show features documentaries on A.R. Rahman, Anurag Kashyap, Adhuna and Avan Contractor, amongst others, apart from Dongre. The 10-episode series will be telecast from Wednesday.

