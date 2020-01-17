CREDAI hands over flats to Pulwama martyrs’ families

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Recognising the contribution and sacrifices made by the Pulwama martyrs, the apex body of private real estate developers, CREDAI on Friday organised a ceremony in Delhi-NCR to hand over flat allotment letters to the families of Pulwama martyrs.

In solidarity with country’s armed forces, CREDAI has handed over 9 flat allotment letters to the families of Pulwama martyrs in Delhi/NCR.

Additionally, 10 flats have already been allotted in other states — West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand out of total 40 flats which are committed by CREDAI developers in other states. CREDAI has also pledged to provide free house maintenance to the allotted flats for next 5 years.

Getamber Anand, ATS Chairman and former President, CREDAI National said, “The loss for families of the Pulwama attack martyrs is irreparable. The sacrifices made by our soldiers to protect the nation will be remembered forever. Keeping up with the spirit of patriotism and recognising the sacrifices made by the family, we have come forward with this gesture. As we promised to offer homes to the families of the deceased, we are pleased to announce the allotment of 9 flats in Delhi/NCR.”

CREDAI members who have come forward to offer homes include ATS, Prestige Group, Gaursons India, Alcove Realty, Mirchandani Group, Anukampa Group, Manglam Group, Narvik Nirman & Financers Pvt Ltd, Wish Empire, Berry Developers, Krish Group, BCC Infra, Belani Group, Supertech Limited, Raheja Developers, Rameshwaram Group, Akshat Apartments Pvt. Ltd.

–IANS

san/vin