Credit decision not taken unilaterally: Kochhar

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Beleaguered former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar on Wednesday said that none of the credit decisions at the bank were unilateral.

Kochhar’s reaction comes after Justice Srikrishna Committee indicted her for violation of bank’s code of conduct and conflict of interest duties in the controversial Rs 3,250-crore loan for the Videocon Group, a part of which went to a company run by her husband Deepak, that will cost her various financial benefits.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening she said: “I am utterly disappointed, hurt and shocked by the decision. I have not been given a copy of the report. I reiterate that none of the credit decisions at the bank are unilateral.

“ICICI is an institution with established robust processes and systems which involve committee-based collective decision-making with several professionals of high calibre participating in the decision-making.”

“Hence the organization design and structure obviate the possibility of conflict of interest.”

