Credit ratings downgraded for Canada’s big banks

Soaring house prices linked to record high debt levels has now resulted in Moody’s downgrading the credit rating of the Big 6 banks.

Moody’s noted Canada’s record-high debt-to-income ratio of 167 per cent as cause for concern, and said debt levels are now beyond the usual risk models in place to determine whether businesses could withstand a crisis.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Canada all saw their credit ratings cut by one notch.

Moody’s cited a “more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.”

“Today’s downgrade of the Canadian banks reflects our ongoing concerns that expanding levels of private-sector debt could weaken asset quality in the future,” Moody’s vice-president David Beattie said.

“Continued growth in Canadian consumer debt and elevated housing prices leaves consumers, and Canadian banks, more vulnerable to downside risks facing the Canadian economy than in the past.”

A downgraded credit rating incrementally increases the banks’ cost of doing business, since they are seen as a slightly worse credit risk. The banks will have to pay a bit more to borrow money, which eats into profitability. That means customers may eventually see higher interest rates or fees from banks looking to make up for lost profits.

TD Bank was lowered to Aa2, while the other big banks were dropped to A1. Moody’s highest credit rating grade is Aaa. According to Moody’s, credit ratings that start with Aa are “high quality and are subject to very low credit risk.” Ratings that start with just A are “upper-medium grade and are subject to low credit risk.”

All of the banks are still at levels well above what’s considered investment grade, and therefore still desirable for major institutional investors.

