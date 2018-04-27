Cricket Australia optimistic of India playing D/N Test

Melbourne, April 30 (IANS) Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has hoped that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will agree to play a day-night Test in Adelaide when the Virat Kohli-led side tours Down Under later this year.

CA released its full summer international schedule on Monday but could not confirm it will continue its recent tradition of pink-ball Tests in the clash at the Adelaide Oval from December 6.

The BCCI has been opposed to the day-night Test innovation started by Australia in 2015, which Sutherland hoped will change after the Indian board had recently indicated of playing one of the two West Indies Tests under lights at home in October.

“It is our preference that we play India in a day/night Test match in Adelaide, but we are still working through this detail and hope to have an answer on this in the coming weeks,” Sutherland was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

India will begin their Australia tour with a three-match T20 series from November 21 to 25, and then play four Tests in Adelaide (December 6-10), Perth (December 14-18), Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7).

The newly built Perth Stadium will make its debut as a Test venue when it hosts the second Test.

The Tests against India will be followed by three One-day Internationals (ODI) from January 12 to 18.

–IANS

tri/vm