Cricket coach shot dead in Haryana town

Chandigarh, April 17 (IANS) A cricket coach was shot dead outside a school in Haryana’s Sonipat district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place outside the government senior secondary school in Kharkhoda town as the coach Sumit Badhwar was coming out.

Unidentified, motorcycle-borne assailants fired on him from close range and fled from the spot.

Bhadwar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The cricket coach was a resident of Sunarian village in the adjoining Rohtak district.

Police said that they were investigating the reason behind the killing.

–IANS

js/vd