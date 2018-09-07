Cricketer Sanju Samson to wed in December

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (IANS) Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson announced on Sunday that he is set to marry his college classmate in December.

The 23-year-old wicket-keeper batsman made the announcement on Facebook.

Posting his photo and that of his fiance Charu, he captioned: “…11.11 p.m. on 22nd August 2013 was when I sent a ‘Hi’ to her. From that day till now, almost five years I have waited to put a picture with her and tell the world that I am in love with this special girl.

“We spent time together, but couldn’t walk together publicly. But from today we can. Thanks a lot to our parents for agreeing to this happily.”

Charu’s father B. Ramesh Kumar, a senior journalist here, told IANS that the marriage would be held on December 22.

“Both were classmates at the Mar Ivanios College here. The marriage has been fixed with the blessings of both the families,” said Kumar.

Charu is presently pursuing her post graduation. Samson played for Rajasthan Royals in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

–IANS

sg/ksk/mr