Cricnwin becomes fan engagement partner of Global T20 Canada League

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) The Global T20 Canada League has announced Cricnwin as its fan engagement partner for the inaugural edition, scheduled to start on June 28.

Cricnwin, the world’s first cricket fan engagement platform connects all the fans through chatrooms, will take their questions or opinions directly to the franchise and create a more transparent engagement between fans and franchise.

GT20 Canada’s fans, while using Cricnwin app, will get a dedicated GT20 Canada league section for all the updates. They can enjoy match chat forums to connect and discuss the prevailing scenarios in each game with other cricket fans. They can send their fan questions to cricnwin, and play a prediction game to virtually participate in matches, the official release stated.

Vipul Agrawal, Co-Founder, Cricnwin said, “GT20 Canada league has been a revelation in the T20 Cricket and fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite players in action on the field in the promising league. With players like Smith, Warner and Gayle you cannot expect an Indian fan to miss any game of the league.”

“Cricnwin’s team is very excited to be part of this amazing league and will be bringing all-new experience for our fans. Since cricket is like a religion in the country and the timing of matches syncing with the local audience, the league sets to attract many eyeballs and drive engagement from the Indian fans,” he added.

Prashant Mishra, Director, Business Strategy at GT20 said, “This will be very exciting for cricket fans across the globe to get closer to their favourite stars. GT20 Canada has already created storms with its pool of some fantastic players and now letting their fans know more of their roles in this league through Cricnwin will only build up the goodwill”.

Cricnwin, in February, had also partnered with Switzerland based tournament ICE Cricket League and contributed in engaging their millions of fans across the globe.

The GT20 Canada League will begin its journey with some of the world-class cricketers like Shahid Afridi, Chris Lynn, Lasith Malinga, Sunil Narine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Tim Southee, Dwayne Bravo, David Miller, David Warner.

The league, approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC), was announced in February this year and is scheduled to be held from June 28 to July 15. The inaugural edition of Canada’s official T20 league will see six teams taking part in the tournament, with all the matches being played at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club in King City, Ontario.

The league will kick off on June 28 with an opening tie between Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights.

–IANS

ajb/bg