Crime against women rising in Odisha: BJP leader

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (IANS) BJP Mahila Morcha President Vijaya Rahatkar on Sunday claimed that rape incidents were on the increase in Odisha but the state government had not taken steps to tackle increasing crime against women and children.

“Incidents of rape are on the rise in Odisha. Though several women are being raped every day in the state, the Chief Minister has remained tightlipped and is taking no steps to curb the heinous crime,” she told the media here.

She said that the Naveen Patnaik government had failed to ensure better education, health facilities and safety for the state’s women.

Rahatkar said that the issues would be discussed at the three-day national executive committee meeting of the party’s Mahila Morcha at Puri on Sunday.

The executive committee meeting will also prepare a roadmap for women empowerment in the country.

National BJP president Amit Shah will attend the meeting on Monday.

Responding to the allegations, Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) President Pramila Mallick said that the Chief Minister is taking steps to deal with crime against women.

She claimed that rape cases were increasing in Delhi and other states as well.

–IANS

cd/tsb/sed