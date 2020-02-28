Crime Branch arrests Tahir Hussain (Ld)

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested expelled AAP Counciller Tahir Hussain, soon after different Delhi Courts dismissed his surrender application and bail plea, respectively.

Hussain had moved an application to surrender before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja earlier.

The former AAP leader, who is alleged to have a hand in the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma, had moved the application after absconding for several days.

In his surrender application, he cited that he wished to join investigation and sought protection of his life and his properties.

Crime Branch officers reached the spot even as the surrender hearing was underway.

A team of two DCPs, four ACPs and 10 inspectors were specifically asked to track Tahir Hussain, sources said.

Delhi Police will now produce him in Karkardooma Court after his medical formalities.

The Karkardooma court also rejected Tahir Hussain’s anticipatory bail plea observing that he appeared in another court.

The suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor was absconding in a murder case during the Delhi riots, has been booked in attempt to murder case during the violence.

