Crimes against women up in 2016

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Number of crimes recorded against women went up in 2016 to more than 3.3 lakh (338,954) from 3.2 lakh (329,243) in 2015, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Parliament was told on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir informed the Lok Sabha, in a written reply, that the data showed that crimes against Scheduled Castes also went up from over 38,000 (38,670) in 2015 to more than 40,000 (40,801) cases in 2016.

He said that several steps have been taken by the ministry to increase safety for women such as the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 24 hours helpline service, deployment of Special Mahila Police Volunteers, safe-city projects in sight cities, separate portal for Cyber-Crime against women and children and other schemes.

“The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has been amended in 2015 to make it more effective. The amendments include new offences, re-phrased existing sections, expanded scope of presumptions and institutional strengthening,” he added.

–IANS

som/vd