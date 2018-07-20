Criminal escapes lockup in J&K, policeman suspended

Jammu, July 22 (IANS) An accused in an attempted murder case escaped from police lockup in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district after feigning uneasiness, an official said.

A Sub-Inspector has been suspended for dereliction of duty in this incident.

“Rohit Singh, was arrested last week along with his brother and one more person in connection with an attempt to murder case after an FIR was registered against them,” a police official said.

On Sunday, the accused complained of feeling suffocated in his cell after which he was allowed to come out but took the opportunity to speedily escape, the official said, adding Sub-Inspector Abdul Kabir Wani has been placed under suspension and the charge of escaping from police custody has been added to the FIR lodged against Rohit Singh.

–IANS

