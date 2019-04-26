Criminal shot dead by police in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday shot dead Kathirvel, a rowdy in Salem district, when he attacked the police while resisting his arrest.

According to the police, Kathirvel had several criminal cases against him and he was on the run.

On a tip-off about Kathirvel’s hideout, the police went to arrest him.

Resisting his arrest, Kathirvel attacked the police party with a sickle and hurt a policeman. The police in self defence shot Kathirvel who died on the spot.

The injured policeman has been admitted to a hospital.

–IANS

vj/nir