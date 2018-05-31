Criminal who jumped bail rearrested

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) A criminal, with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him, has been rearrested after he jumped bail, a police officer said on Monday.

Deepak, 35, a sharp-shooter of Uttar Pradesh-based Hitender Singh Rawat gang, was held on Sunday following a tip off when he came on a bike to west Delhi’s Begumpur Chowk to meet a contact.

“A trap was laid near Begumpur Chowk where a biker (later identified as Deepak) was signalled to stop but he whipped out a pistol and tried to fire on the police party. He was however overpowered,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar.

“Deepak, a resident of Rohini, was his involvement in a sensational murder case in Hauz Qazi area (of old Delhi). He and nine other associates of Rawat gang had on August 29, 2007 murdered local goon, Vijay Yadav who used to extort money from local builders in the area,” he added.

Deepak, who was arrested in 2008, had revealed said some prominent builders hired contract killers of his gang.

In custody subsequently, he was granted interim bail for a period of three weeks on March 20 and supposed to surrender on April 12 but disappeared, the officer added.

“He was trying to make his own gang and was also planning to commit big robberies in Delhi and National Capital Region,” said Alok Kumar.

–IANS

sp/vd