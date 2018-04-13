Criminals involved in Rs 25 lakh robbery held in Delhi

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Three persons, who robbed a man of Rs 25 lakh cash and a scooty in the national capital earlier this month, were arrested on Friday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ajeet, 27, Saurabh, 23, and Vikranth 22. All of them hail from Haryana.

The police said they recovered nearly Rs 12 lakh from their possession.

“On March 3, the motorcycle-borne accused chased a person from Model Town who was carrying Rs 25 lakh cash in his scooty,” Rajesh Deo, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), said.

“As the man reached Shastri Nagar, they intercepted him and took away the scooty in which the money was kept,” he added.

