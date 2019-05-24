Criminals loot Rs 17 lakh in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 27 (IANS) Unidentified criminals looted more than Rs 17 lakh in incidents in Ranchi and Dhanbad districts in Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

The first incident took place in Ranchi. Three unidentified criminals wearing masks looted Rs 12.5 lakh from a trader at Lalganj bridge in Khelgao area of Ranchi.

Subodh Kumar runs a poultry farm. The criminals looted him at gunpoint and assaulted him while he was going to deposit the money in the bank.

Kumar lodged a complaint with the police.

The second incident took place in Dhanbad district where criminals looted Rs 5.36 lakh from staff at a petrol pump.

–IANS

ns/kr