Crisis of governance in Goa created by BJP: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP leadership of creating a constitutional breakdown and crisis of governance in Goa with its refusal to replace ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar with at least a caretaker Chief Minister.

Charging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership’s “sheer greed for power” has plunged the state into “deep dingy abyss”, Leader of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (Goa PCC) Girish Chodankar said at a press conference, addressing along with Congress general secretary Pawan Khera.

Khera said Congress President Rahul Gandhi inquired about the health of Parrikar and wished him speedy recovery.

The Congress party’s attack came in the wake of Chief Minister Parrikar holding a cabinet meeting at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment.

–IANS

maya/nir