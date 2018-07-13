Croatia coach: World Cup final will not change my perspective of team

Moscow, July 14 (IANS) Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said on Saturday that he would be proud of his team regardless of the outcome of their 2018 FIFA World Cup final clash against France.

Dalic spoke at a press conference on the eve of Sunday’s first-ever World Cup final for Croatia, reports Efe.

“Tomorrow everyone will be watching us, and I will just say: ‘Go and play your best football,” Dalic said in the press conference held at Luzhniki Stadium, the venue for the final.

The players are “prepared to compete with dignity,” the Bosnian coach said, adding “If we win the trophy, no one will be more proud than us. And if we lose, we will congratulate our opponent. We are here to enjoy this final.”

Dalic, who was appointed as Croatia’s head coach in October 2017, said “the best (team) will win,” so he asked his players to fight and give their best.

“Whether we win or lose, tomorrow a big thing will happen in Croatia. We are motivated and confident that we will be able to see 4.5 million people celebrating the victory,” he added.

He downplayed the fact that Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, defenders Dejan Lovren, Ivan Strinic and Sime Vrsaljko and winger Ivan Perisic missed Friday’s training, saying: “At this point there is nothing to train. Rather we should save energy.”

