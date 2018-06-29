Croatia pip Denmark to enter FIFA World Cup quarters

Nizhny Novgorod (Russia), July 2 (IANS) Croatia defeated Denmark 3-2 (1-1) via penalty shootout here on Sunday to enter the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

After an ethralling start to the match which saw Mathias Jorgensen for Denmark and Mario Mandzukic for Croatia score within just four minutes, the teams could not be separated.

In the penalty shootout, Ivan Rakitic scored Croatia’s fifth attempt to send them into the last eight stage.

