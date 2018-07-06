Croatia pip Russia to enter FIFA World Cup semis

Sochi (Russia), July 8 (IANS) Croatia overcame hosts Russia with a 4-3 (2-2) win via penalty shootout at the Fisht Stadium on Saturday to enter the FIFA World Cup semi-finals for the second time after a gap of 20 years.

Denis Cheryshev’s 25-yard screamer in the 31st minute gave Russia the lead but Croatia pulled level through Andrej Kramaric’s header in the 39th minute.

Domajog Vida gave Croatia the lead with a header in the 101st minute.

But Mario Fernandes found Russia’s equaliser in the 115th minute to stretch the match to penalty shootout, in which Croatia prevailed.

