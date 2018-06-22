Croatia’s Rakitic says Spain favourite to win 2018 World Cup

Roshchino (Russia), June 29 (IANS) Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic said on Friday that the Spanish football team was favourite to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Spain played to a 3-3 draw in their first Group B clash against Portugal then won against Iran 1-0 before securing a spot in the round of 16 with a 2-2 draw against Morocco, reports Efe.

“To be honest, I see Spain on top of any other team. I think they are the main contenders, despite having had three difficult group matches,” Rakitic said in a press conference ahead of Croatia’s training session.

Rakitic, 30, said his team could hopefully overpower Spain in their potential quarterfinal clash, but he stressed that they have one more match to go and they have to win it first.

“For me, Croatia is above all. We have to defeat Denmark and they (Spain) must do the same versus Russia. Matches are going to be tough. Then I will be happy to take on Spain,” he added.

Croatia and Denmark are set to face off at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday in the tournament’s round of 16.

