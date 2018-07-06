‘Crop loan by non-loanee farmers increases by 102%’

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Tuesday said that coverage of crop insurance by non-loanee farmers had increased by 102 per cent since the Narendra Modi government came to power.

“In last four years, coverage of farm loans has increased by 34.76 per cent for loanee farmers while by 102 per cent for non-loanee farmers,” he said during the dialogue on “New Vision for Agriculture & Food Processing Sector” organised by business chamber Ficci.

Singh also said the farm loan coverage under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana had increased by 63.68 per cent in kharif season 2017-18 when compared to that previous season.

“For rabi, it is 14-18 per cent,” he added.

