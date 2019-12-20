CRPF chief retires, ITBP chief to head force

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The government on Tuesday gave additional charge of Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to S.S. Deswal, who is also the Director General of ITBP, after CRPF chief R.R. Bhatnagar retired.

A 1983 batch IPS officer, Bhatnagar was heading the paramilitary force for the last two-and-a-half years after being appointed as DG, CRPF, in April 2017.

An order issued by the Union Home Ministry said that Deswal, a 1984 batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, will hold the CRPF charge “till the appointment and joining of the successor or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

“Consequent upon the retirement on superannuation of R.R. Bhatnagar, IPS, Director General, CRPF on 31/12/2019, the competent authority has approved that S.S. Deswal, IPS, Director General, ITBP, shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, CRPF, till the appointment and joining of the successor or until further orders whichever is earlier,” the order read.

–IANS

