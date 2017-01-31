CRPF constable slits own throat in Jharkhand temple

Ranchi, Jan 31 (IANS) In an alleged act of self-sacrifice, a CRPF constable slit his throat at a temple in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, CRPF constable Sanjay Nut went to Chinnmastika Temple situated at Rajrappa of Ramgarh district with his family and slit his throat after offering prayers.

There was blood everywhere and the temple was closed immediately after the incident.

One of the 52 ‘shaktipeeths’ in the country, the temple is dedicated to Chinnmastika, a ferocious aspect among the ten forms of Hindu goddess Durga, represented as a self-decapitated goddess holding her own severed head in one hand, a scimitar in another.

Nut was posted in Jharkhand in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). His act has stunned his family members and temple administration. This is a first time such an incident has occurred in the temple.

–IANS

