CRPF officer injured in Maoist-triggered blast in Sukma

Chhattisgarh, Aug 7 (IANS) A CRPF officer was injured on Tuesday in a powerful blast triggered by Maoists targeting security personnel in a forest area in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

Bastar Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vivekanand Sinha said a joint team of police and CRPF personnel was on routine patrolling in Chintalnar forests when the incident took place.

The blast was triggered as Assistant Commandant K. Ijung inadvertently stepped on the improvised explosive device (IED).

Ijung suffered serious injuries and he is undergoing treatment in a Raipur hospital, Sinha added.

A gun battle is still going on between the security forces and Maoists, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena said towards Tuesday evening.

On Monday, at least 15 suspected Maoists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Mika Tong forest in Sukma district. Four suspected Maoists were also arrested following the operation.

–IANS

hindi-anp/nir