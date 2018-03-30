CRPF promotes four personnel for foiling terror attacks in J&K

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The CRPF has given out-of-turn promotions — for the first time in last 14 years – to four personnel who were instrumental in thwarting two separate “fidayeen attacks” on the paramilitary force’s camps in Jammu and Kashmir leading to the killing of six militants.

Those promoted to the next rank are Head Constable A.S. Krishana and Constables K. Dinesh Raja, Prafulla Kumar and Ghait Raghunath Ulhas.

Krishana, Raja and Kumar, of the 45 Battalion, were promoted for thwarting a terrorist attack on the CRPF camp in the industrial area (training ground) in Sumbal in Bandipora district on June 5 last year in which four militants were neutralized.

Constable Ulhas was promoted as Head Constable for foiling a terror attack on CRPF’s 23 Battalion campus in Karan Nagar in Srinagar on February 11 in which two terrorists were killed in a shootout by the security forces that lasted for more than one hour.

Ulhas was on sentry duty when he sensed the surreptitious movement of two heavily armed terrorists in the early hours and fired at them without caring for his own life, CRPF Deputy Inspector General M. Dinakaran said.

“On the request of CRPF, the Union Home Ministry has waived the eligibility criteria of promotion in respect of these four jawans in recognition of their gallant action and praiseworthy performance in the operational area in the militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“It was the first out-of-turn promotion to CRPF personnel in last 14 years as their alertness and bravery resulted in killing of six militants and recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in two separate fidayeen attacks in Kashmir.”

