CRPF sets up exclusive tribal battalion in Bastar

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday told Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh that for the first time, an exclusive composite tribal battalion was being raised by recruiting male and female tribal youth from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region.

This is also a first recruitment process, where CRPF have implemented 33 per cent reservation at the constable level recruitment for women, said an official statement.

“The recruitment process is going on and is likely to be completed by mid- January, 2017. The recruits will be joining during April 2017 for their basic training,” said the release.

The CRPF also told Rajnath Singh about the steps being taken to promote the digitisation campaign on cashless transactions and to make the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel i.e CRPF, Border Security Force, the Sashastra Seema Bal, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Central Industrial Security Force, the National Security Guard and Assam Rifles – aware about the benefits of usage of latest technology in cashless transaction.

The Minister advised the heads of CAPFs to organise workshops up to the battalion level in their forces so as to apprise all the force personnel and their families about benefits and different models of cashless transaction, as per the release.

