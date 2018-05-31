CRPF trooper injured in Chhattisgarh blast

Dantewada, June 1 (IANS) A CRPF trooper was seriously injured in a blast in this Maoist-affected Chhattisgarh district on Friday, an official said.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Additional Superintendent of Police Gorakhnath Baghel said M.M. Ramesh of the 231st Battalion was injured in the pressure bomb blast on the Aranpur-Jagarkunda road in the district.

Ramesh, who was severely injured in one foot and was in a serious condition, was evacuated by helicopter to Raipur, he said.

According to Baghel, Maoists had planted the bomb near the Kamal post and it went off as security personnel were undertaking a search operation.

