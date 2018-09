Jammu, Sep 12 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Wednesday in a firing by a lone gunman on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur district, police said.

“During a routine checking at a ‘naka’ (checkpost) near the Jhajar Kotli police station, one gunman fired at the paramilitary trooper and fled into a lane nearby. The area has been cordoned off,” the police said.

–IANS

sq/in