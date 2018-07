Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) A CRPF trooper was killed and two others were injured on Friday in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

The incident took place in Achabal area when militants hurled the grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force party.

“The injured CRPF troopers have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches,” the police added.

–IANS

