Srinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was killed on Sunday when militants opened fire at a CRPF camp in Pulwama district.

Police sources said militants fired at the CRPF camp near the railway station in Kakapora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

“Guards at the camp retaliated after which the militants escaped. A CRPF jawan was killed in the incident,” the sources said.

–IANS

sq/shs/sed