CRPF trooper on leave attacked in J&K, dies

Srinagar, July 29 (IANS) A CRPF trooper on leave was killed when militants attacked him at his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

Militants entered the house of Naseer Ahmad Rather in Naira village of Pulwama and fired at him.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The CRPF trooper posted with the 182 Battalion had come home on leave,” police said.

