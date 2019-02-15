CRPF warns against fake photos of Pulwama martyrs

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday said some miscreants were putting up fake photographs of body parts of troopers, killed in the Pulwama attack, to spread “hatred”, and appealed people to not share or ‘like’ such posts.

“It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our martyrs to trigger hatred. Please do not circulate, share or ‘like’ such photographs or posts,” the CRPF said in a statement.

Such posts/pictures should be reported to [email protected], it added.

The CRPF also said “miscreants” were spreading “fake news” about harassment of students from Kashmir on social media.

“The CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints of harassment and found them incorrect. These are attempts to spread hatred. Please do not circulate such posts,” it said.

As many as 49 personnel were killed on February 14, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama.

–IANS

