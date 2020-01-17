CRPF women bikers to showcase skill at Rajpath on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) In a first, a team of over 50 women bikers, named “Dare Devils”, from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) would be showcasing their skills on the Rajpath on the occasion of 71st Republic Day celebrations.

“Pistol position, rifle position, beam roll, ladder climbing, pyramid and all-round defence” are among nine motorcycle-borne stunts to be performed by the women bikers.

The women bikers, led by Inspector Sima Nag of Rapid Action Force (RAF) unit, will showcase their skills in the start of the parade with the CRPF marching contingent, which was adjudged the best marching contingent in 2019 and is taking part in the celebration again.

Raised in 2014, the women biker team got the opportunity to showcase their skills by replacing last year’s Border Security Force (BSF) women “Dare Davil” biker team.

The bikers have been drawn from various parts of the country.

According to officials, it’s a proud moment for the CRPF. “It (CRPF) is also the force that raised the first armed woman battalion of not only the country but of Asia,” CRPF Deputy Inspector General M. Dinakaran told IANS.

The CRPF has six women battalions, deployed across the country — from J&K to Maoist- infested areas, to the northeast.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the event. He will be the third Brazilian President to grace the R-Day celebrations after Fernando Henrique Cardoso in 1996 and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2004.

