Cruise terminal to come up at Cochin Port by February 2020

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) A new cruise terminal having facilities to handle 5,000 tourists will come up at Ernakulum wharf of Cochin Port by February 2020 as the port trust on Friday issued the work order for commencing the construction, an official statement said.

The cruise terminal would be constructed at a cost of Rs 25.72 crore out of which, Rs 21.41 crore has been sanctioned as grant by the Tourism Ministry, said the statement.

The facilities inside the terminal would include lounges for the passengers and the crew, immigration counters, a tourist information counter, duty free shopping, mini conference hall, and parking area for buses and cars.

“Being one of the prime cruise tourism destinations in India, Cochin has been getting around 40 cruise liners every year bringing tens of thousands of high net worth international tourists to Kerala,” the statement said adding that every cruise tourist spends on an average $400 per day during local visits.

