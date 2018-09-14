Cruz Azul stays in 1st place in Liga MX despite loss to Necaxa

Mexico City, Sep 17 (IANS) Necaxa defeated first-place Cruz Azul 2-0 over the weekend in Liga MX Apertura tournament action.

Cruz Azul, which is led by Portuguese manager Pedro Caixhina, is still in first place after Sunday’s loss in the ninth round of championship tournament play, reports Efe news.

Chileans Matias Fernandez and Victor Davila scored the goals for Necaxa, which handed Cruz Azul its first loss.

Cruz Azul now has a record of 6-1-2 and 20 points, three more than the Pumas UNAM, America and Santos Laguna, all of whom have 17 points.

In other action, Tijuana edged Atlas 1-0 on a goal by Luis Fuentes, getting its first road win of the tournament.

“The team was ready to go and really wanted it, it adjusted easily to what the other side threw at us on the field. We were practical and won as the visiting team. It’s an achievement for them because the team is getting stronger,” Tijuana manager Diego Cocca said in a press conference following Sunday’s match.

Tijuana moved into 13th place in the tournament standings.

